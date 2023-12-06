Hyderabad: Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, is all set to make his screen debut alongside Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The Bachchan family was among the Bollywood celebrities who attended the special screening of the film on Tuesday. Wearing chic black ensembles, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aaradhya posed alongside Agastya Nanda, wherein the former Miss World was seen in a jovial mode cheering for the latter.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pulls her nephew Agastya Nanda's leg during the Archies screening, telling him to get used to the limelight, the red carpet solo poses, and the attention that comes with them. She cheered for him as the newbie posed for the shutterbugs. From the crowd, the Devdas actor screamed: "Agi solo," "Agi get used to it," referring to Agastya.

The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, is slated to debut on Netflix on December 7. It features a cast of newcomers including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Dot. Set in the made-up town of Riverdale, this musical drama revolves around the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton. With screenplay contributions from Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon, The Archies is an adaptation of the American comic book series of the same name, exploring themes of friendship, love, and rebellion.