WATCH AISHWARYA RAI GETS MOBBED BY FANS AS SHE LEAVES FOR CANNES 2023 WITH DAUGHTER AARADHYA BACHCHAN

Hyderabad: After becoming one of the first celebrities from her time to get to Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has now become a regular at the gala event. This time too, the actor will be seen gracing the Cannes red carpet. Following her invite, Aishwarya was spotted at Mumbai airport leaving for the 76th Cannes Film Festival along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

However, the duo were mobbed by scores of fans who wanted to take pictures with the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor. In that process, some fans overtook Aaradhya and pushed her aside to take selfies with Aishwarya. The protective mother that Aishwarya is, she requested fans to make way for her daughter and calmly headed inside the airport.

A video of the same was posted by a paparazzo account on social media. As soon as the video was dropped, netizens took to the comment section to express their views. Reacting to the video, a social media user commented: "Most protective women I ever seen." Another one wrote: "Here comes the OG Cannes Queen."

Aishwarya remained protective of her daughter while they were encircled by photographers and admirers. For the outing, Aaradhya wore a pink top and blue jeans, which she matched with a denim jacket, while Aishwarya appeared to be wearing a black overcoat.

For the past few years, Aaradhya has gone to Cannes with her mother, Aishwarya. Aaradhya was spotted by Aishwarya's side at both the event and the afterparties the previous year as well. The 76th Cannes Film Festival began on May 16 and will go until May 27 at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès de Cannes in Cannes, France.

