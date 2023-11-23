WATCH AGASTYA NANDA CUTS BIRTHDAY CAKE WITH RUMOURED GIRLFRIEND SUHANA KHAN BESIDE HIM

Hyderabad: Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan turned a year older on Wednesday. Social media has been flooded with birthday wishes for The Archies star. Recently, a video from Agastya's birthday celebration has been discovered, showcasing him cutting the cake, while Suhana Khan, his co-stars from The Archies, was also present.

A video from the birthday celebration of Agastya Nanda, alongside his co-stars from The Archies, Suhana Khan and Mihir Ahuja has gone viral. The video along with some pictures from his birthday bash was posted by Mihir Ahuja on Instgaram. Mihir took to his Instagram account and shared some pictures with Agastya. He also posted a video that offers a glimpse into Agastya's birthday celebration with Suhana Khan and others.

In the video, Agastya is seen cutting the birthday cake, while Suhana stands by, clapping for him. Although the rest of the attendees are not visible, many voices are heard singing the birthday song. Agastya is dressed in a black tee and denim jeans, while Suhana matches his outfit with a black high-neck ensemble. She has open tresses and radiates joy as she joins in celebrating Agastya's birthday.

Accompanying the pictures and video from the birthday celebration, Mihir wrote in the caption, "Wishing you a very happy birthday, Agastya! Jughead loves you. I love you even more. May this year bring you success and happiness. You are my forever Archie... Keep VaVaVoooming through life." Navya Nanda, Agastya's sister, also shared lovely pictures with him, expressing, "Happy birthday to my morning alarm, part-time therapist, full-time irritant, and the newest hero in town. May every year, especially this one, be yours, Junior!"

On Thursday morning, actor Abhishek Bachchan extended his birthday greetings to his nephew, Agastya Nanda. Abhishek shared a throwback picture of Agastya from his childhood, along with the caption, "Happy birthday Archie Andrews! Stay cool." Agastya is the son of Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek's sister.