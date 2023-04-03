Hyderabad: After two days of stars descending on the pink carpet for the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, interesting videos from the gala are surfacing online where paparazzi are emerging as the clear show stealers. From asking Vicky Kaushal about 'bhabhi' Katrina Kaif to calling international model Gigi Hadid 'didi' and teasing Aditya Roy Kapur over his alleged romance with Ananya Panday, Mumbai photogs added oodles of entertainment to the glamorous pink carpet at NMACC gala.

In a video from day 2 of the NMACC gala, Aditya was seen posing for pictures when one of the photogs asked "Ananya madam nahi aayi hai?" The mention of Ananya did break a smile across Aditya's face. In the video below the actor can be seen reacting to curious paps with a raised eyebrow smile.

Watch: Aditya Roy Kapur left amused as paps question him about Ananya Panday

Ananya too was present at the event donning a gorgeous 3D hand embroidered Botanical gown designed by Rahul Mishra. The actor was seen posing with Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, and Suhana Khan at the event. Ms. Panday was clearly one of the best-dressed celebrities at the Ambani event.

Meanwhile, Aditya and Ananya are said to be dating each other after the two interacted at the 50th birthday bash of filmmaker Karan Johar last May. Their recent runway appearance at the Lakme Fashion Week apparently confirmed dating rumours but the alleged lovebirds are yet to make it official. As shared by Aditya during the promotions of Gumraah, the couple is seemingly taking it slow and will take the plunge when they feel the time is right.