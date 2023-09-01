Hyderabad: The latest buzz around the rumored romance between Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur hints that the duo is enjoying a whirlwind of exciting experiences together. From their romantic European getaway to date nights and public appearances at movie screenings, the pair has been captivating the media's attention with their speculated relationship.

Their latest escapade had them jet-setting from the picturesque beaches of Goa, where they were spotted at the airport, masked and low-key. Ananya and Aditya, both donning face masks, made their way through the Goa airport after their vacation. Aditya sported a relaxed ensemble with a white full-sleeved tee paired with black pants, while Ananya embraced a casual look, clad in a cream-colored tee and faded denims. She accessorized her outfit with a stylish LV handbag, her hair tied into a messy low bun, and sunglasses completing her airport attire.

It's not the first time the duo has made headlines for their travels together. Just last month, Aditya Roy Kapur opened up about their holiday adventures in Spain and Portugal, remarking on the much-needed break he enjoyed. He also humorously expressed his fondness for Mumbai's monsoon season. When asked about the leaked pictures of their vacations, he playfully acknowledged the rumors, stating, "It's a good thing I am not so much on social media. But definitely, I have heard..." These speculations about their relationship first surfaced when they were seen together at Kriti Sanon's Diwali celebration in 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya has the untitled cyber crime thriller by Vikramaditya Motwane. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan by Farhan Akhtar and the online series Call Me Bae. On the other hand, Aditya was most recently seen in the crime thriller series The Night Manager Part 2 as Shaan Sengupta. He's now working on Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino.

