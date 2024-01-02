Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan is soon going to get hitched on January 3. With just one day to go, preparations for the special day have begun at the parents' homes. Several visuals and videos from Aamir and Reena's Mumbai homes have appeared online as they decorated their houses with lights.

Two floors of Aamir's house were seen beautifully decked with fairy lights in the video. His first wife Reena's home has also been decorated with flowers and lit up with lights as the families prepare for the wedding. Ira Khan got engaged to fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare in November of last year in an intimate ceremony.

Following their engagement, the couple hosted a party. which was attended by some of B-town's biggest stars. Soon after, Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta were seen shopping for jewellery in the city for their daughter's big day, which is coming up in a few days. They have already begun the pre-wedding festivities by performing Kelvan and Ukhana, pre-wedding festivities in Maharashtrian culture, a few days ago.

Recently, the soon-to-be bride turned to Instagram to share a glimpse of their family time. Aamir Khan, his ex-wife Kiran Rao, and actor Mithila Palkar were seen sharing an intimate dinner together in the photos. Since the engagement, ira has been sharing updates about her wedding on social media.