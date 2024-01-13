WATCH AAMIR KHAN POSES WITH NEWLYWEDS IRA NUPUR OTHERS AT MUMBAI RECEPTION KIRAN RAO MISSES EVENT

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently embarked on her journey of matrimony alongside her partner, Nupur Shikhare. Their opulent wedding celebrations in Udaipur unfolded over a span of five days, from January 6 to January 10, presenting a spectacle of grandeur. Prior to this extravaganza, the couple had officially registered their union on January 3 in Mumbai.

Keeping the celebratory spirit alive, the present-day ushers in the grand wedding reception at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. Aamir Khan made a dapper entrance in a traditional ensemble, accompanied by his family, while Kiran Rao chose not to attend the occasion. Aamir's elder son Junaid Khan and younger son Azad, both attired impeccably for the occasion. While Junaid charmed in traditional attire, Azad exuded refinement in a well-tailored suit. Aamir's first wife Reena Datta looked stunning in a vibrant red saree.

The proud father, Aamir, happily posed for photos with his family and the guests. Unfortunately, his former wife Kiran, who participated in all preceding wedding festivities, had to skip the reception due to health concerns.