WATCH: Aamir Khan couldn't hold back tears as he walks daughter Ira down the aisle
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his first ex-wife Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan and fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare celebrated a beautiful white wedding in Udaipur on Thursday. Opting for a Christian-style ceremony, Ira graced the occasion in a breathtaking white gown, exuding elegance at every step. Amidst a plethora of emotions, Ira and Nupur recited their wedding vows, leaving Aamir Khan visibly moved and tearful.
Mr. Perfectionist #AamirKhan got emotional and teary eyed during the wedding of daughter #IraKhan 🥺#Vamika #NeetuKapoor #Nazila #Ban_EVM_Save_Democracy #NationFirstBusinessLater pic.twitter.com/RULqDNbWNY— Pammi Kumari (@KumariPammii) January 11, 2024
A heartwarming video captured Aamir Khan, overwhelmed by emotion, wiping away tears as he accompanied his daughter down the aisle. This emotional moment illustrated the profound sentiment of a father witnessing his daughter embark on the sacred journey of marriage. Ira's cousin, Zayn Marie Khan, had the honor of officiating the wedding celebration.
The couple chose an intimate wedding celebration in Christian style, which was truly magnificent. Ira looked lovely in her white gown, adorned with a floral tiara and a veil. Meanwhile, Nupur looked dapper in a beige suit, complemented by a charming white bow. Aamir Khan, on the other hand, radiated charm in a sleek black tuxedo.
The majestic Taj Aravali in Udaipur set the stage for this momentous occasion, witnessing the union of two souls amidst a selected gathering of cherished ones. On January 10, Ira and Nupur sealed their commitment with their heartfelt vows. It is worth mentioning that the couple also had a registered marriage ceremony on January 3 in Mumbai.