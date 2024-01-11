Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his first ex-wife Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan and fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare celebrated a beautiful white wedding in Udaipur on Thursday. Opting for a Christian-style ceremony, Ira graced the occasion in a breathtaking white gown, exuding elegance at every step. Amidst a plethora of emotions, Ira and Nupur recited their wedding vows, leaving Aamir Khan visibly moved and tearful.

A heartwarming video captured Aamir Khan, overwhelmed by emotion, wiping away tears as he accompanied his daughter down the aisle. This emotional moment illustrated the profound sentiment of a father witnessing his daughter embark on the sacred journey of marriage. Ira's cousin, Zayn Marie Khan, had the honor of officiating the wedding celebration.

The couple chose an intimate wedding celebration in Christian style, which was truly magnificent. Ira looked lovely in her white gown, adorned with a floral tiara and a veil. Meanwhile, Nupur looked dapper in a beige suit, complemented by a charming white bow. Aamir Khan, on the other hand, radiated charm in a sleek black tuxedo.