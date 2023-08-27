WARM EYES AND ALPHA ENERGY WOULD MAKE JANHVI KAPOOR SWIPE RIGHT ON TINDER

Hyderabad: Janhvi Kapoor has candidly shared her insights into love, relationships, and her ideal partner. Rumored to be in a relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, Janhvi opened up about the qualities that hold significance for her in a potential partner.

During a conversation with Kusha Kapila on a show, Janhvi was prompted to reveal who she would right swipe on Tinder, to which she responded, "Someone confident, I like. But cocky I don't." Clarifying her notion of "cocky," the actor said, "If he's just flaunting his biceps in every picture, then that's a red flag for me." Another dating faux pas for her is the "weird pout," which she humorously pinpointed as a sign of caution. While she appreciates a well-built physique resulting from hard work, Janhvi emphasized the importance of striking the balance between showcasing oneself and veering into excessive show-off.

Delving into the qualities that draw her towards a potential partner, Janhvi highlighted her affinity for a good sense of humor and warm eyes. Intriguingly, though she's attracted to alpha energy, she values the confidence and security that enable someone to graciously share the spotlight. Security within the relationship emerged as a fundamental criterion for Janhvi. Based on the qualities that she expects in a partner, Janhvi was reminded by Kusha that such guys don't exist, Janhvi excitedly quipped, "They exist, I have kept them hidden."

Amidst the lighthearted banter, Janhvi reminisced about a school incident involving her late mother, Sridevi. She recounted how her mother had unexpectedly stormed into the school upon learning that a boy had a crush on her. While her parents were initially conservative, she now maintains a friendly relationship with her father, filmmaker Boney Kapoor.

When asked about the influence of Bollywood on her perception of love, Janhvi acknowledged that onscreen portrayals of romance can shape expectations, but emphasized that personal experiences and surroundings also play a significant role. For unversed, Janhvi reportedly rekindled romance with her ex-beau Shikhar Pahariya. Reports of these ex-flames reuniting started doing rounds after they were seen together at a Halloween party in 2022.

On the work front, Janhvi recently wrapped up the Bhopal schedule for her upcoming film Ulajh. She will be foraying into South cinema with Jr NTR starrer Devara. The actor also has Mr and Mrs Maahi in her kitty co-starring RajKummar Rao.

