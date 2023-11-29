WAR 2 MAKERS ANNOUNCE RELEASE DATE OF HRITHIK ROSHAN AND JR NTR STARRER

Mumbai: Following the success of Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, fans are eagerly anticipating the next installment from the YRF Spy Universe, which is War 2. Announcing the official release date, the makers of the upcoming spy-thriller movie War 2 revealed that the film will hit theaters during the Independence Day 2025 weekend, specifically on August 14, 2025. The actioner stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Instagram, stating that War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by YRF, will undoubtedly create chaos at the box office. Sharing the post on X, he wrote: "YRF ANNOUNCES 'WAR 2' RELEASE DATE: INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND 2025... The sixth film from #YRFSpyUniverse - #War2 - now has a release date... Get ready for mayhem at the #Boxoffice on 14 Aug 2025 [Thursday]... #AyanMukerji directs the film that's produced by #YRF."

This film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan. In a post-credit scene from Tiger 3, Yash Raj Films introduced Hrithik Roshan's character, sparking excitement among fans. War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller War, which featured Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vani Kapoor.

Directed by Siddarth Anand, War achieved immense success, grossing Rs 200 crores within a week of its release, making it one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year. In the coming dys, Hrithik Roshan will star alongside Deepika Padukone in the aerial action thriller film Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand. On the other hand, Jr NTR will feature in the Pan-India film Devara, alongside Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.