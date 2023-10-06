Wamiqa Gabbi's bold scenes in Khufiya sparks internet frenzy
Published: 2 hours ago
Hyderabad: Wamiqa Gabbi has garnered significant attention on the internet due to her bold performance in Vishal Bhardwaj's latest directorial venture Khufiya. In the film, Wamiqa takes on the role of Charu, the wife of actor Ali Fazal's character, who remains oblivious to her husband's misdeeds.
Following the release of Khufiya on Netflix, social media users quickly began sharing steamy scenes featuring Wamiqa on various platforms, including X (formerly known as Twitter). One video shows Wamiqa's character, Charu, sensually dancing to the popular song Ye Jawani Hai Diwani in seductive lingerie, while another displays a passionate scene with Ali Fazal. While some have criticized her bold portrayal in the film, others have praised her nuanced performance in Khufiya.
#WamiqaGabbi has no role in #Khufiya except to show her voluptuous body in bikini— Prachi Arora (@SodaPrachi32693) October 6, 2023
The only thing people taking about Vishal bhardwaj’s new film is #WamiqaGabbi good to see directors like him are not celebrated anymore like it used to happen earlier— Hud Hud TIGER (@HudHuddDabangg) October 6, 2023
One user commented on Wamiqa's bold scenes, suggesting that her role in the movie was primarily to showcase her alluring physique in a bikini. Additionally, there were comments pointing out that discussions about Wamiqa's bold scenes have overshadowed the recognition typically given to directors like Vishal Bhardwaj.
3 women, 3 superb performers ❤.#Khufiya #Tabu #WamiqaGabbi #AzmeriHaqueBadhon pic.twitter.com/b4zPTIOZma— Nuvaid Vaidyaravida (@NuvaidV) October 6, 2023
However, amid the controversy surrounding her bold scenes, Wamiqa has also received praise for her performance in the film. Viewers have praised her for making her presence felt in a film co-starring actors like Tabu and Ali Fazal.
Watched #KhufiyaOnNetflix 👏— Aparajita G (@Aparaji68158462) October 6, 2023
Being a #Tabu fan, I started watching the movie and ended up loving the other two ladies #WamiqaGabbi and #azmeri
Well done ladies ♥️ Bravo 👏
Khufiya tells a story of love, loyalty, revenge, and betrayal, revolving around an R&AW agent on a mission to apprehend an individual leaking confidential information from the department. Tabu's character leads the investigation, with Ali Fazal as her primary suspect. Bhardwaj's film promises layers of mystery surrounding the prime conspirator. The process of unearthing the identity of the supposed 'traitor' is what keeps the viewers hooked to the screens.