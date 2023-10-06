Hyderabad: Wamiqa Gabbi has garnered significant attention on the internet due to her bold performance in Vishal Bhardwaj's latest directorial venture Khufiya. In the film, Wamiqa takes on the role of Charu, the wife of actor Ali Fazal's character, who remains oblivious to her husband's misdeeds.

Following the release of Khufiya on Netflix, social media users quickly began sharing steamy scenes featuring Wamiqa on various platforms, including X (formerly known as Twitter). One video shows Wamiqa's character, Charu, sensually dancing to the popular song Ye Jawani Hai Diwani in seductive lingerie, while another displays a passionate scene with Ali Fazal. While some have criticized her bold portrayal in the film, others have praised her nuanced performance in Khufiya.

One user commented on Wamiqa's bold scenes, suggesting that her role in the movie was primarily to showcase her alluring physique in a bikini. Additionally, there were comments pointing out that discussions about Wamiqa's bold scenes have overshadowed the recognition typically given to directors like Vishal Bhardwaj.

However, amid the controversy surrounding her bold scenes, Wamiqa has also received praise for her performance in the film. Viewers have praised her for making her presence felt in a film co-starring actors like Tabu and Ali Fazal.