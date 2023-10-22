Hyderabad: Tamil superstar star Ajith, residing in Injambakkam, Chennai, has encountered an issue with his home due to ongoing road expansion and rainwater drainage work in his neighborhood. As part of this construction, a portion of his house's wall was recently demolished, a predicament affecting several other residences in the vicinity.

In 2017, Ajith initiated a comprehensive renovation of his home, infusing it with contemporary conveniences and engaging an interior designer to revamp its aesthetics. During this transition, Ajith temporarily relocated his family to a rented house, thoughtfully equipped with the latest amenities. Notably, special rooms were designated for his son's recreational activities, and a dedicated space was reserved for dance practice.

Ajith is known for his commitment to appearing in just one film annually. His most recent release, Thinivu, graced the screens in January, following which he took a break to embark on a motorcycle tour. Presently, he is immersed in his forthcoming project, Viduthalai, directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Lyca Productions. Impressively, Ajith underwent a remarkable transformation by shedding weight to fit the role, causing a buzz across social media platforms.