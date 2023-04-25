WAITED FOR THIS DAY FOR YEARS ARYAN KHAN DIRECTING SRK HAS FANS MELTING DOWN

Mumbai Superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned muse for his son Aryan Khan s directorial advert Aryan got behind the camera for the ad of D yavol X which is being touted as a limited release luxury streetwear On Monday the young man took to Instagram and shared the ad s teaser which features none other than King Khan Need we say the release of video has fans melting down as they see Aryan directing his superstar fatherIn the teaser a paintbrush is seen on the floor and presumably Shah Rukh picks it up although the camera s angle changes before the face is revealed Towards the end SRK s face appears for a split second Sharing the video Aryan wrote ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWYZ X will be here in 24 hoursFollow dyavolx for exclusive content The clip garnered loads of likes and comments Aryan s sister Suhana dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section Meanwhile fans are going berserk over Aryan directing SRK Reacting to the video a fan wrote Waited for this day for years while another said Like father like sonhandsome duo An admirer of King Khan chimed in What a blessed family READ Ntizens in disbelief over smiling Aryan Khan in viral video Yeh hasta bhi hai Those who are waiting for Aryan to enter showbiz need not wait longer as he has already completed the writing of his first project which he will also be directing Though Aryan has imbibed his father s killer looks the star kid never intended to be an actor In 2019 SRK on David Letterman s talk show said that acting is not something that excites his son as his inclination is toward writing and direction With agency inputs