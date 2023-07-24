Hyderabad: With the introduction of the menacing antagonist for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action thriller Jawan, enthusiasm for the movie has reached new heights. The 'Dealer of Death,' played by Vijay Sethupathi, is introduced by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in an electrifying new poster, promising an unforgettable showdown between the two charismatic actors. Jawan also marks their first big-screen collaboration.

The new image depicts Vijay as a scary and powerful villain, leaving fans on the edge of their seats in anticipation of the epic battle between Shah Rukh Khan and him. The actor captioned the poster, "There's no stopping him... or is there?" "Be careful!" As soon as the actor dropped the posters, fans and colleagues of the superstar flocked to the comment section to express their excitement. Taking to the comment section, Bhumi Pednekar wrote: "Excitement level is 💯" A fan wrote: "Can't wait to see both of you together!"

Vijay Sethupathi's presence provides an extra layer of intensity to the picture, as he is known for his tremendous performances and role selection. Following the release of Shah Rukh Khan's and Nayathara's character posters from Jawan, we now have the poster of none other than Vijay Sethupathi. The enthusiasm surrounding Jawan grows with each breathtaking poster release.

Atlee's Jawan is an action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi. Deepika Padukone will appear in a cameo, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, Ridhi Dogra, and Astha Agarwal. Red Chillies Entertainment bankrolled Jawan, while Anirudh Ravichander composed the music. The technical crew included cinematographer GK Vishnu and editor Ruben. Jawan, with an all-star cast and an action-packed plot, will be released worldwide on September 7, 2023.

