Waheeda Rehman to be bestowed with this year's Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Published: 15 minutes ago
Follow Us
Waheeda Rehman to be bestowed with this year's Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Published: 15 minutes ago
Follow Us
Hyderabad: Veteran Hindi film actress Waheeda Rehman will soon be feted with the Lifetime Achievement honour for her contribution to cinema at this year's Dadasaheb Phalke Awards by President Droupadi Murmu.
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur took to his Twitter to announce the honour for the actress.
Loading...