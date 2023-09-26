Waheeda Rehman says 'people ultimately recognised my work', dedicates Dadasaheb Phalke Award to colleagues
Published: 53 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman has expressed joy and gratitude for being honored with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award. In a gracious gesture, the screen icon dedicated this recognition to her colleagues and the entire film industry, acknowledging that filmmaking is a collaborative effort and no one creates movies in isolation.
Delighted that Waheeda Rehman Ji has been honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award. Her journey in Indian cinema has left an indelible mark. A beacon of talent, dedication and grace, she embodies the best of our cinematic heritage. Congratulations to her. https://t.co/uuqfXqIW7l— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2023
Waheeda Rehman, celebrated for her exceptional performances in iconic films such as Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Chaudhavi Ka Chand, Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam, Guide, and Khamoshi, among others, shared her feelings about finally being acknowledged for her lifelong contributions to cinema. She expressed her happiness that her work has been "ultimately recognized," emphasizing the importance of dedication and honesty in one's craft.
"I am so happy that people ultimately recognised my work. I feel one should keep working with dedication and honesty, then you do get your regards." - Waheeda Rehman
In an interview with a webloid, the legendary actor conveyed her gratitude by dedicating the award to her colleagues in the film industry. Waheeda Rehman reflected on the love and support she has received from the industry throughout her illustrious career, attributing her success to the collaborative efforts of everyone involved in the filmmaking process. The octogenarian actor also mentioned that her favorite film from her career remains Guide, co-starring Dev Anand.
"I want to dedicate this award to all my colleagues, my film industry, everybody from every department. This is for them. In movies, you don’t do it alone. Even the greatest director needs his cast to convey his ideas. The industry has loved me a lot, whoever I am today, it is because of them.' - Waheeda Rehman
The Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honor in Indian cinema, was announced by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on September 26, who praised Waheeda Rehman's significant contributions to the world of cinema. Anurag lauded her dedication, commitment, and the embodiment of the strength of a Bharatiya Nari (Indian woman).
This accolade follows last year's presentation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award to veteran Bollywood star Asha Parekh. Waheeda Rehman joins a distinguished list of recipients of this prestigious award, which includes luminaries like Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Gulzar, Pran, Prithviraj Kapoor, Manoj Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Manna Dey, and Vinod Khanna (posthumously), among others.