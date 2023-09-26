WAHEEDA REHMAN SAYS PEOPLE ULTIMATELY RECOGNISED MY WORK DEDICATES DADASAHEB PHALKE AWARD TO COLLEAGUES

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman has expressed joy and gratitude for being honored with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award. In a gracious gesture, the screen icon dedicated this recognition to her colleagues and the entire film industry, acknowledging that filmmaking is a collaborative effort and no one creates movies in isolation.

Waheeda Rehman, celebrated for her exceptional performances in iconic films such as Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Chaudhavi Ka Chand, Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam, Guide, and Khamoshi, among others, shared her feelings about finally being acknowledged for her lifelong contributions to cinema. She expressed her happiness that her work has been "ultimately recognized," emphasizing the importance of dedication and honesty in one's craft.

"I am so happy that people ultimately recognised my work. I feel one should keep working with dedication and honesty, then you do get your regards." - Waheeda Rehman

In an interview with a webloid, the legendary actor conveyed her gratitude by dedicating the award to her colleagues in the film industry. Waheeda Rehman reflected on the love and support she has received from the industry throughout her illustrious career, attributing her success to the collaborative efforts of everyone involved in the filmmaking process. The octogenarian actor also mentioned that her favorite film from her career remains Guide, co-starring Dev Anand.

"I want to dedicate this award to all my colleagues, my film industry, everybody from every department. This is for them. In movies, you don’t do it alone. Even the greatest director needs his cast to convey his ideas. The industry has loved me a lot, whoever I am today, it is because of them.' - Waheeda Rehman

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honor in Indian cinema, was announced by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on September 26, who praised Waheeda Rehman's significant contributions to the world of cinema. Anurag lauded her dedication, commitment, and the embodiment of the strength of a Bharatiya Nari (Indian woman).