VYJAYANTHIMALA STUNS INTERNET AS SHE PERFORMS BHARATANATYAM ON HER 90TH BIRTHDAY WATCH

Hyderabad: On her 90th birthday, veteran actress Vyjayanthimala performed Bharatanatyam flawlessly, leaving netizens speechless. Vyjayanthimala, a famous Bollywood actress, is 90 years old, but her eternal appeal and devotion to the art of classical dance is admirable. A video of the Sangam actress recently got leaked online, leaving netizens in awe of her beauty and grace.

Vyjayanthimala was seen performing Bharatnatyam to perfection in the video, which was shot on her 90th birthday on August 13 at her Chennai residence. The actor definitely defied age and proved the age-old saying that age is just a number. The video of the renowned actress doing Bharat Natyam on her 90th birthday found its way on Reddit, leaving fans amazed of her talent.

Fans of the actor were blown away by her performance, with many wondering how the veteran managed to perform the dance at the age of 90. "The mudras, the stance, the grace!," pointed a user praising all of it. When one person wondered if she was actually 90 years old, another in affirmity joked, "Yes, while "I'm typing this when my back hurts in my late twenties."

Vyjayanthimala dominated the 1950s and 1960s with films such as Nagin, Devdas, Sadhna, Sargam, and Ganga Jamuna, among others. In a video posted on Reddit, the veteran was seen putting on a four-minute performance of Bharatanatyam for an audience.

Vyjayanthimala is regarded as India's first female superstar. The performer, who made her debut at the age of thirteen in the Tamil film Vaazhkai in 1949, moved to Hindi films two years later with Bahar. Her major break came with the massive success of her 1954 love film Nagin.

The actor received the Padma Shri in 1968 and retired from acting two years later, following the premiere of her flick Ganwaar, in which she co-starred with Rajendra Kumar and Praan.