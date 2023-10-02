Hyderabad: Sanjay Saha, the proprietor of an event management company and a former business associate of actor Vivek Oberoi, has been detained by the MIDC police in Mumbai on suspicion of defrauding the latter of Rs. 1.55 crore. Police are on the lookout for two more suspects in the case.

Sanjay Saha, Nandita Saha, Radhika Nanda, and other partners of Anandita Entertainment LLP were the prime targets of the police complaint made in July on the actor's behalf by his company, Oberoi Mega Entertainment LLP, with the approval of CA Deven Bafna. In his complaint, the actor claimed that the defendant had convinced him to invest in a company that managed events and produced films by promising him big profits. But later, it is claimed that the accused exploited this money for improper self-gain.

On the basis of a complaint by Oberoi's representation, the MIDC police arrested Saha, his mother Nandita, and Radhika in July for violating Indian Penal Code sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public official, banker, merchant, or agent), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention). According to the police, Oberoi and his wife Priyanka were preparing to close their business, Oberoi Organic LLP, when they met Saha, who was interested in organising events and producing movies. The actor and Saha then collaborated on a project.

In 2020, the actor and Saha formed a partnership to run events for the film industry. According to the police complaint, Oberoi Organic LLP's name was changed to Anandita Entertainment LLP in accordance with their understandings and agreements so that the company could plan events for the film industry and create films. Saha and Nandita's names were also added to the list of partners for Anandita Entertainment LLP. Saha's acquaintance Radhika was named a partner in the company, and the actor's wife Priyanka was forced to resign.

According to the police, the actor left Anandita Entertainment LLP after six months as one of the partners and replaced his stake (33.33%) and position with Oberoi Mega Entertainment LLP. The actor paid Rs 95.72 lakh to Anandita Entertainment LLP up until November 2021. According to the police complaint, Saha and Oberoi decided to produce the movie Ganshe in February 2021. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was cast in the lead role and was given a salary of Rs 51 lakh from Oberoi.

Early in 2022, Oberoi allegedly discovered that Saha had misappropriated the funds when reviewing his investment information. The lawsuit said that when the actor spoke to the firm's manager, she also confirmed the same. According to the FIR, Saha, Nandita, and Radhika reportedly diverted company funds totalling Rs 58.56 lakh for personal costs such as insurance premiums, jewellery purchases, salary payments, etc.

The actor found out about this and allegedly learned afterwards that Saha had established a different company, Anandita Studios Pvt. Ltd., and had lied to Zee5 authorities by claiming that Anandita Studios Pvt. Ltd. was the company producing Ganshe. Actor Siddiqui then refunded Rs 51 lakh to Oberoi when the latter informed him of the fraud, according to the police complaint.