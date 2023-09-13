VIVEK AGNIHOTRI SLAMS NASEERUDDIN SHAH SAYS I HAVE ZERO TOLERANCE FOR TERRORISM HE LOVES THEM

Hyderabad: Film director Vivek Agnihotri has reacted to actor Naseeruddin Shah's comments that films like The Kashmir Files and Gadar 2 are becoming tremendously popular. When asked to respond to Naseeruddin's comment in a recent interview, Vivek claimed that the actor may be feeling 'exposed' due to the truth of The Kashmir Files. This comes after The Dirty Picture actor expressed concerns over the success of The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story.

"I am a great admirer of Naseer sahab, which is why I cast him in The Tashkent Files," Agnihotri told in a recent interview, adding, "people are sometimes dissatisfied with a variety of issues, or he may believe that the reality of The Kashmir Files is exposing something about him. People don't appreciate being naked in front of people because of someone else's art. There's something strange, something off about what Naseer keeps saying."

He further said: "I mean, he's happy doing films that support genocide, he's acted in films that support genocide, perhaps because of his religion or frustration. For whatever reasons, perhaps he likes to support terrorists. I don't care what Naseer thinks because I have zero tolerance for terrorists; maybe he loves them, and I don't care."

On the work front, Naseeruddin will next be featured in Charlie Chopra, a film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. His wife, Ratna Pathak Shah, and their two boys, Vivaan Shah and Imaad Shah, will also appear in the Sony LIV original series alongside Naseeruddin.

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming film The Vaccine War will be released on September 28. It is billed as India's first bio-science film, and it stars Nana Patekar as the head of a team of scientists as they embark on a mission to develop India's first vaccine against Covid-19. Anupam Kher, Raima Sen, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi all play important parts.

