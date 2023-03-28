Hyderabad: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas' overseas interview with Dax Shepherd is creating ripples back home. The actor-turned-producer dared to start afresh in Hollywood after having a taste of stardom in India. When she shifted her base to the USA, it was perceived as an ambitious move but little was known about what propelled her to do so until she clearly spoke about it in recent podcast.

Talking about her decision to move to the west, PeeCee said it was timed when she was feeling "cornered" in Bollywood. The actor said that the dearth of opportunities due to her "beef with people" also played a major role. Reflecting on her decision to move to Hollywood, Priyanka further said that she needed a break from politics in the industry as she had no appetite left for it.

Reverberations from PeeCee's latest interview are being felt inside and outside Bollywood. After Kangana Ranaut connected the dots and claimed that it was Karan Johar who ganged up against Priyanka, now Vivek Agnihotri has expressed his opinion on the explosive interview of Desi Girl.

Vivek Agnihotri lauds 'real life star' Priyanka Chopra

READ | Kangana Ranaut claims Karan Johar 'harassed' and 'banned' Priyanka Chopra over SRK 'friendship'

Taking to Twitter, Vivek shared a news report on Priyanka's big revelation and lauded the actor as 'real life star' who did not surrender to the power play in Bollywood. "When big bullies bully, some kneel down, some surrender, some give up and leave, some take drugs, few have lost life too. Against this ‘impossible to defeat’ gang of bullies, very very few quit and make their own universe of success. Those are the real life stars," tweeted Vivek.

Earlier, Kangana slammed Karan Johar for "banning" Chopra over her friendship with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The Queen actor who has worked with Priyanka in Fashion said that KJo is "harassed" former Miss World to the extent that she leaves the country.