Hyderabad: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is known for expressing his views actively on Twitter, and 'The Kashmir Files' director had recently posted a tweet on the micro-blogging site, questioning actor Nawazudding Siddiqui on his statements related to the movie 'The Kerala Story', but later on he deleted the tweet from his official account.

In a recent interview, reacting to the 'The Kerala Story' ban, Nawaz said that if a movie is 'hurting someone, then it is wrong' and they don't make films to hurt the audiences or their sentiments. In order to take a dig at Nawaz's statement, Vivek was quick to tweet, “Most Indian middle class families feel unnecessary abuse, violence and perversion in movies and OTT shows hurt them and their children… Nawaz can suggest whether most of his films and OTT shows should be banned? What are your views?”

Vivek Agnihotri deletes tweet which questioned Nawazuddin Siddiqui on his 'The Kerala Story' ban statement

The filmmaker later went on to delete the tweet, but the netizens were also quick to capture a screenshot of the same and share it on social media. Nawazuddin Siddiqui issued a statement immediately after his statements on 'The Kerala Story' ban started going viral. Nawaz stated that he would never want a movie to be banned.

In a tweet, Nawazuddin Siddiqui stated "Please stop spreading false news just to get some views and hits, it’s called cheap TRP - I never said and I would never want any film to be banned ever. STOP BANNING FILMS. STOP SPREADING FAKE NEWS !!!"

