Vivek Agnihotri announces Parva - An Epic Tale of Dharma, a trilogy based on Mahabharat
Published: 12 minutes ago
Vivek Agnihotri announces Parva - An Epic Tale of Dharma, a trilogy based on Mahabharat
Published: 12 minutes ago
Hyderabad: The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files's director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has just unveiled his ambitious upcoming project, Parva. This grand cinematic venture is inspired by S. L. Bhyrappa's book of the same name and will be presented as a three-part film series. On Saturday, Vivek took to social media to announce this three-part franchise. The franchise will be bankrolled by Vivke's producer and actor wife Pallavi Joshi. Parva will be co-written by Prakash Belawadi, and the original novel's author, S. L. Bhyrappa.
-
BIG ANNOUNCEMENT:— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 21, 2023
Is Mahabharat HISTORY or MYTHOLOGY?
We, at @i_ambuddha are grateful to the almighty to be presenting Padma Bhushan Dr. SL Bhyrappa’s ‘modern classic’:
PARVA - AN EPIC TALE OF DHARMA.
There is a reason why PARVA is called ‘Masterpiece of masterpieces’.
1/2 pic.twitter.com/BiRyClhT5c
Parva is an adaptation of S. L. Bhyrappa's Kannada-language novel, offering a unique perspective on the Sanskrit epic Mahabharata, delving into the inner thoughts and viewpoints of its central characters. Bhyrappa's work is widely recognized as a modern classic and has received extensive acclaim. Vivek Agnihotri also shared the first look of the film on X.
Notably, Vivek Agnihotri was recently honored with the National Award for his film The Kashmir Files. The ceremony took place in Delhi on October 17th, and The Kashmir Files received the National Award in the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film in National Integration category.
-
I’d like to thank @ZeeStudios_ and specially @punitgoenka for his immense faith in Pallavi and I and the subject. If #TheKashmirFiles is adjudged best film it’s because of his proactive leadership role, consistent encouragement, total freedom, creative understanding and quick… pic.twitter.com/47HsIWetui— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 18, 2023
After the ceremony, Vivek expressed his gratitude on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Thank you #NationalAwards for this prestigious award. The award for #TheKashmirFiles is a tribute to all the victims of religious terrorism. Particularly in today's context, it illustrates the consequences of the absence of humanity. Thank you to all the citizens of India." He also shared a video of his introduction at the event and received the award from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.