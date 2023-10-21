Hyderabad: The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files's director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has just unveiled his ambitious upcoming project, Parva. This grand cinematic venture is inspired by S. L. Bhyrappa's book of the same name and will be presented as a three-part film series. On Saturday, Vivek took to social media to announce this three-part franchise. The franchise will be bankrolled by Vivke's producer and actor wife Pallavi Joshi. Parva will be co-written by Prakash Belawadi, and the original novel's author, S. L. Bhyrappa.

Parva is an adaptation of S. L. Bhyrappa's Kannada-language novel, offering a unique perspective on the Sanskrit epic Mahabharata, delving into the inner thoughts and viewpoints of its central characters. Bhyrappa's work is widely recognized as a modern classic and has received extensive acclaim. Vivek Agnihotri also shared the first look of the film on X.

Notably, Vivek Agnihotri was recently honored with the National Award for his film The Kashmir Files. The ceremony took place in Delhi on October 17th, and The Kashmir Files received the National Award in the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film in National Integration category.