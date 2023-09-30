Vishal hopeful 'justice will be served' after I&B Ministry assures 'strictest action'
Published: 2 hours ago
Vishal hopeful 'justice will be served' after I&B Ministry assures 'strictest action'
Published: 2 hours ago
Hyderabad: Tamil actor Vishal recently accused the Central Board of Film Certification in India (CBFC) of soliciting a bribe in exchange for granting certification to the Hindi release of his movie Mark Antony. However, following his allegations and subsequent assurance from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) to take swift action, Vishal expressed his gratitude to the ministry on social media. The actor said he is hopeful that justice will be served after I&B Ministry assured 'strictest action'.
-
I sincerely thank @MIB_India for taking immediate steps on this important matter pertaining to corruption issue in #CBFC Mumbai. Thank you very much for the necessary action taken and definitely hoping for this to be an example for every government official who intends to or is…— Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) September 30, 2023
In response to Vishal's claims, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting initiated an inquiry into the matter. The actor had alleged that the CBFC office in Mumbai demanded a bribe of Rs 6.5 lakh for certifying the Hindi dubbed version of Mark Antony.
Taking to his social media platform, Vishal extended his thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. In his message, Vishal stated, "I sincerely thank @MIB_India for taking immediate steps on this important matter pertaining to corruption issue in #CBFC Mumbai. Thank you very much for the necessary action taken and definitely hoping for this to be an example for every government official who intends to or is part of corruption and to take the honest route to serve the nation and not the steps of corruption."
-
#Corruption being shown on silver screen is fine. But not in real life. Cant digest. Especially in govt offices. And even worse happening in #CBFC Mumbai office. Had to pay 6.5 lacs for my film #MarkAntonyHindi version. 2 transactions. 3 Lakhs for screening and 3.5 Lakhs for… pic.twitter.com/3pc2RzKF6l— Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) September 28, 2023
Vishal went on to express his gratitude further, saying, "I once again thank my Prime Minister @narendramodi and Maharashtra CM @mieknathshinde and everyone involved in bringing out this initiative immediately. It brings a sense of satisfaction to a common man like me and others that justice will be served to people who are victims of corruption, Jai-Hind."
-
The issue of corruption in CBFC brought forth by actor @VishalKOfficial is extremely unfortunate.— Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) September 29, 2023
The Government has zero tolerance for corruption and strictest action will be taken against anyone found involved. A senior officer from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting…
Earlier, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting addressed the issue on their own social media platform, describing Vishal's allegations as "extremely unfortunate" and affirming the government's zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. They assured that the strictest actions would be taken against anyone found involved in such malpractice.
Additionally, the Ministry announced that a senior officer had been assigned to conduct an inquiry into the matter in Mumbai. They urged the public to cooperate by providing information about any other instances of harassment by CBFC, and soliciting feedback via email at jsfilms.inb@nic.in. This step was taken to ensure transparency and accountability within the certification process for films, thereby upholding the principles of fairness and justice.