Hyderabad: Tamil actor Vishal recently accused the Central Board of Film Certification in India (CBFC) of soliciting a bribe in exchange for granting certification to the Hindi release of his movie Mark Antony. However, following his allegations and subsequent assurance from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) to take swift action, Vishal expressed his gratitude to the ministry on social media. The actor said he is hopeful that justice will be served after I&B Ministry assured 'strictest action'.

In response to Vishal's claims, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting initiated an inquiry into the matter. The actor had alleged that the CBFC office in Mumbai demanded a bribe of Rs 6.5 lakh for certifying the Hindi dubbed version of Mark Antony.

Taking to his social media platform, Vishal extended his thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. In his message, Vishal stated, "I sincerely thank @MIB_India for taking immediate steps on this important matter pertaining to corruption issue in #CBFC Mumbai. Thank you very much for the necessary action taken and definitely hoping for this to be an example for every government official who intends to or is part of corruption and to take the honest route to serve the nation and not the steps of corruption."

Vishal went on to express his gratitude further, saying, "I once again thank my Prime Minister @narendramodi and Maharashtra CM @mieknathshinde and everyone involved in bringing out this initiative immediately. It brings a sense of satisfaction to a common man like me and others that justice will be served to people who are victims of corruption, Jai-Hind."

Earlier, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting addressed the issue on their own social media platform, describing Vishal's allegations as "extremely unfortunate" and affirming the government's zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. They assured that the strictest actions would be taken against anyone found involved in such malpractice.