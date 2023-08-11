VISHAL DENIES WEDDING RUMOURS WITH LAKSHMI MENON ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE

Hyderabad: Actor Vishal has responded strongly to recent rumors of his impending wedding with Lakshmi Menon. The actor took to social media to issue a statement, dismissing the speculations as baseless and emphasizing his decision to address them due to the involvement of a woman in these unfounded rumors.

In a tweet, Vishal stated, "Usually I don’t respond to any fake news or rumors about me coz I feel it’s useless. But now since the rumour about my marriage with Laksmi Menon is doing the rounds, I point blankly deny this and it’s absolutely not true and baseless."

The actor further clarified why he had to break the silence over his wedding rumours with Lakshmi Menon and said that such speculations are an invasion of privacy and malign image of the involved. "The reason behind my response is only because it involves a Girl firstly more than her being an actress. You are invading and spoiling a girl’s private life and maligning her image."

The 45-year-old actor also stated that he will announce his marriage when the time is right. Concluding his statement, Vishal wrote, "It’s not a Bermuda triangle to decode the year, date, time and who I am getting married in the future. Hope sense prevails. When the time comes will announce my marriage officially. God Bless."

The buzz around Vishal and Lakshmi Menon's marital union began circulating recently. Several reports suggested that their close friendship may have contributed to the speculation. This isn't the first instance of Vishal being the subject of marriage rumors. Previously, he was rumored to be in a relationship with Abhinaya, renowned for her role in the movie Nadodigal. However, both individuals promptly refuted these claims.

It is evident that Vishal's status as one of the most eligible bachelors in the Tamil film industry keeps him in the spotlight, often leading to sensationalized rumors about his relationships and potential marriages. Time will ultimately reveal the truth regarding his personal life and marital aspirations.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vishal is eagerly anticipating the release of his upcoming film Mark Antony, helmed by director Adhik Ravichandran. The movie boasts a star-studded cast, including Ritu Varma, SJ Suryah, and Selvaraghavan, and is scheduled for a theatrical debut on September 15, 2023. Additionally, Vishal has the action-packed thriller Thupparivaalan in the pipeline, a project written and directed by Mysskin.

