VIRENDER SEHWAG GETS TROLLED FOR MOCKING ADIPURUSH PRABHAS FANS SAY LOST MY RESPECT

Hyderabad: Ever since its release, filmmaker Om Raut's Adipurush has been receiving backlash for its VFX, dialogues, and costumes. Even though the dialogues were later altered, the damage had already been done at the box office. The film became fodder for memes after its release, and now former cricketer Virender Sehwag too took a dig at the movie and its lead actor Prabhas.

Taking a dig at Prabhas' film, Sehwag took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Adipurush dekhkar pata chala Katappa ne Bahubali ko kyun maara tha (After watching Adipurush, I came to know why Kattappa had killed Bahubali)." The cricketer's tweet addressed the 2015 action movie Baahubali: The Beginning, in which Prabhas portrayed the role of the protagonist Baahubali.

However, Sehwag's remark about the film did not go down well with Prabhas' fans, who have been defending the movie ever since its release. In Hyderabad, a man who gave the movie a negative review was beaten up in public. Now, reacting to Sehwag's tweet, a social media user wrote, "Prabhas ek actor tha. Adipurush mein Jo bhi dhikaya woh director ki responsibility thi....Don't try to blame actors."

Attacking Sehwag on social media, a user wrote, "Lost My respect." Another wrote, "Do Paisa ka cricketer bahubali ki baat karne chala." One more wrote, "That's why MSD Kicked you out of Indian Team." Meanwhile, many users also agreed with Sehwag and commented, "Haha! Baat toh sahi hai viru paaji." Another user commented, "Sir sahi kaha majak bna ke rakh diya bas."

Adipurush is based on the Hindu epic Ramayan. In the movie, Prabhas portrayed the role of Raghav, who goes to war with Lankesh (Saif Ali Khan) to win back his wife Janaki (Kriti Sanon). The movie was criticized for being flat and superficial. However, Adipurush managed to gather more than Rs 274 crore in ten days at the box office in India.