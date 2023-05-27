VIRAT KOHLI EARNS A KISS HUG FROM ANUSHKA SHARMA AS HE SURPRISES HER WITH DIALOGUE FROM BAND BAAJA BAARAAT

Hyderabad: Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never fails to serve couple goals whenever they step out together. At a recent event, the couple left their fans in awe when Virat performed one of the most famous scenes from Anushka's movie Band Baaja Baaraat.

During an interview, the host asked Anushka to recite one of her iconic dialogues and then asked Virat to repeat it. Rather than repeating the line, Virat astounded Anushka by ending the scene with the next dialogue. Anushka cracked up in surprise and said, "Mujhe aisi feeling aayi jaise mereko propose kar dia ho. (I feel like he just proposed to me.)"

Anushka recited the lines from the 'pyar-vyapaar' scene from the movie Band Baaja Baaraat, while Virat added the 'bread pakoda' line to complete the scene. The video clip soon started making the rounds on social media and fans referred to them as the "cutest couple" and used lots of heart emojis in the comments section. Fans went to the comment section and expressed their appreciation for the power couple. A fan wrote, "This is the cutest video i have seen today." Another wrote, "Virat rocked Anushka shocked." One more wrote, "Virushka cutest couple (with a red heart emoji)."

Also read: What a coincidence: Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon step out in Richard Quinn gown on same day

Anushka, at the same event, said that Virat is a highly engaged dad who makes it a point to take out time for his family. Meanwhile, Anushka recently made her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival. As the actor dropped pictures from the event, Virat went to the comment section and sent a few lovestruck and heart emojis.