VIRAT KOHLI ANUSHKA SHARMA AND SHUBMAN GILL GET CLICKED BY FANS AT FA CUP FINAL IN LONDON

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and her husband cricketer Virat Kohli were spotted enjoying the FA Final Cup in Wembley. The couple travelled to the UK following the IPL and were joined by Virat's teammate Shubman Gill at Wembley Stadium in London to watch the FA Cup final. The trio was spotted among the onlookers.

Pictures taken by fans of the three of them went viral on social media in no time. It appears that Virat supported Manchester City, which defeated Manchester United to win the championship. In one of the pictures uploaded on Twitter, Anushka can be seen watching the game alongside Virat and Shubman.

She is seen wearing a sleeveless black jacket, black slacks and a white T-shirt. On the other hand, Shubman is wearing a beige sweatshirt, and Virat is wearing a brown jacket. The three of them are then seen standing in the stands in another image.

As they were being photographed, Anushka appears to have spotted the photographer and smiled at him. A Manchester City jersey is seen on Virat's shoulder. Prior to this, Anushka and Virat were seen having coffee together in a neighbourhood cafe in London a day before the final.

For the unversed, the FA Cup, sometimes known as the Football Association Challenge Cup, is an annual knockout football tournament for men's domestic English football. Meanwhile, Virat will now prepare for the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia.

Talking about Anushka, The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor recently made her film festival debut at Cannes. She graced the red carpet in an ivory Richard Quinn Couture gown with hand-made embroidery from the in-house studio and ivory silk taffeta roses. Anushka was most recently seen in the 2018 film Zero. She will now appear in Chakda Xpress, which will be released on Netflix. The film's final release date is still unknown.

