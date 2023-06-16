VIRAL VIDEO CONVINCES FANS OF HANUMAN JI SHOWERING HIS BLESSINGS ON ADIPURUSH

Hyderabad: After much anticipation, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush was finally released on Friday morning. Adipurush, Om Raut's magnum opus that has been embroiled in controversy since the first teaser, has seen a strong advance booking. While it is too early to speculate on the film's box office results, the first images of people gathering inside cinema theatres are slowly gaining popularity on social media. One such video from the film's premiere of a monkey watching Adipurush has gone viral on social media.

In the video shared by a social media user, a monkey can be seen pushing his head out of a window-like opening in the theatre, looking towards the screen where Adipurush is playing. On spotting the baboon, the audience can be heard screaming, while some of them even chanted the film's Jai Shree Ram song. The monkey finding its way into a theatre playing Adipurush on the large screen reminded people of Lord Hanuman.

Prior to this, Adipurush director Om Raut has even requested theatre owners to reserve a seat in the name of Lord Hanuman. Raut requested that an empty seat be reserved in every theatre where the film is shown as a tribute to Lord Hanuman, saying, "This act symbolises the reverence and acknowledgement of Lord Hanuman's spiritual presence during the showcasing of the film Adipurush." The request was made at a grand event held in Tirupati.

Complying with the request, theatre owners decided to set aside a seat in honour of Lord Hanuman. The film is an adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. Kriti Sanon plays Janaki, while Prabhas plays Raghav. Saif Ali Khan essays the antagonist, King Ravana, and Sunny Singh will be seen as Laxman in the film. Adipurush is regarded as Prabhas' most significant film, costing Rs 300 crore. Bhushan Kumar's T-series and Retrophiles are co-funding the film.

