Hyderabad: Despite the rainy weather, thousands of music lovers and fans showed up at the Kanchenjungha Stadium in Siliguri to see Arijit Singh perform live. The legendary singer gave a first-of-its-kind performance and remained unstoppable in spite of the fact that it was drizzling. Fans always enjoy his live performances, and the concert at Kanchenjunga Stadium was no different.

The well-known playback singer not only made it a night to remember with his soulful songs, but he also interacted with his fans. Arijit continued to perform his hit songs one after another despite the rain. A video of him singing in the rain enthralling audience quickly became viral with many appreciating the singer's love for singing and his fans.

The crowd sang along with him as he performed hits like Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, making it a memorable night. Everyone was eagerly anticipating seeing him perform live, as was expected from the trend in ticket sales over the previous few weeks, demonstrating the concert's popularity. The singer had performed live twice in the previous one and a half months. Earlier, on February 18, Arijit gave a performance at Aquatica in Kolkata.

Hundreds of people came from Darjeeling and nearby districts in addition to Siliguri to witness the live performance by the singer. Over 20,000 people attended the concert. The tickets, which ranged in price from Rs 1,999 to Rs 60,000, were all sold out. 300 bouncers, 100 security guards, and 300 volunteers were also present at the venue.

