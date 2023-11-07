Hyderabad: Screen icon Kamal Haasan marked his 69th birthday with a private gathering in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, attended by several celebrities from the Tamil film industry. Actor Suriya was among the esteemed guests, and the event had a surprise guest from Bollywood – Aamir Khan.

Kamal Haasan, often referred to as Ulaga Nayagan, held his birthday party at a plush hotel in Chennai, drawing a star-studded ensemble from the Tamil film fraternity. Suriya, renowned for his work in Tamil cinema, was one of the prominent figures present. What made the celebration even more special was the unexpected appearance of Aamir Khan, a distinguished personality in Bollywood.

Ravi K Chandran, a renowned cinematographer, attended the party and shared a memorable selfie featuring both Aamir Khan and Suriya. This snapshot encapsulated the cross-industry camaraderie and was a memorable moment for everyone. Sharing the selfie with Aamir and Suriya, Ravi wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Two ghajinis in one frame at @ikamalhaasan birthday party @Suriya_offl #AamirKhan." Soon after Ravi shared the selfie with Aamir and Suriya, it left the fans in a frenzy on social media. So far the 'two Ghajinis in one frame' picture has garnered 119.9K views on Ravi's timeline.

Sharing a lengthy Tamil post on X, director and actor Parthiban also detailed his endearing encounter with Aamir Khan at Kamal Haasan's 69th birthday bash. Parthiban had words of admiration for Aamir, describing him as one of his favorite figures in Indian cinema. Parthiban recounted an interesting interaction at Kamal Haasan's birthday party, where Aamir Khan noticed him and initiated a conversation. Aamir inquired about an injury on Parthiban's forehead and expressed interest in learning about his upcoming projects. During their chat, Aamir Khan also shared personal information about his ailing mother who is being treated in Chennai.

Aamir Khan's visit to Chennai, initially to attend to his mother, turned into a memorable and heartwarming experience as he joined the celebration of Kamal Haasan's special day.