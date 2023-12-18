VIRAL ALERT SHAH RUKH KHAN MAKES FANS SWOON AT DUNKI DUBAI PROMOTIONS AS HE GROOVES TO CHAIYYA CHAIYYA AND JHOOME JO PATHAAN

Hyderabad: Ahead of Dunki release, superstar Shah Rukh Khan graced a magnificent event in Dubai, where he shared insights into his movies, Pathaan and the eagerly anticipated Dunki. Khan, affectionately known as King Khan, captivated the audience by showcasing his dancing prowess to popular tracks like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, and the latest hit, Lutt Putt Gaya, at Dunki promotional event in Dubai.

With just three days until the release of Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film, Dunki, the excitement among fans is palpable. Following a positive reception of the trailer and enchanting songs, the promotional activities are in full swing. Recently, King Khan made a memorable visit to Dubai, engaging with fans and delivering a mesmerizing performance featuring iconic tracks like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, and the latest romantic melody, Lutt Putt Gaya.

On December 17, Shah Rukh Khan made his way to Dubai, adding glamour to the city while promoting his eagerly awaited film, Dunki. Donning a stylish ensemble comprising a blue shirt, gray pants, and a leather jacket, SRK, as always, exuded his signature charm with sunglasses, leaving the audience captivated.

The highlight of the event was Shah Rukh's energetic performance to the timeless song Chaiyya Chaiyya from the movie Dil Se (1998). His flawless rendition of the iconic dance steps electrified the atmosphere, resonating with the crowd's exuberant cheers.

Shah Rukh Khan further stoked excitement by dancing to his latest track, Lutt Putt Gaya. Set to music by Pritam and beautifully sung by Arijit Singh, SRK effortlessly brought the playful beats to life with his delightful dance moves. The audience expressed their enthusiasm through cheers and a confetti shower, while Shah Rukh performed, emanating sheer joy with a wide smile.