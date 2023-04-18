VIRAL ALERT SHAH RUKH KHAN AND DEEPIKA PADUKONE TWIN IN FORMALS IN LEAKED PICS FROM JAWAN SETS

Hyderabad One of the most adored onscreen couple Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are once again coming together Their chemistry has mesmerised audiences since Om Shanti Om the first movie they starred in to the most recent box office hit Pathaan Moving forward the pair will collaborate on a special song for SRK s eagerly anticipated movie Jawan They are currently filming in Mumbai for the track The song is directed by Farah Khan a filmmaker and choreographer Meanwhile behindthescenes photos of Shah Rukh and Deepika have surfaced online The Pathaan actors can be seen in the photos wearing matching formal outfits In the now viral pictures they are seen matching steps while grinning from ear to ear The leaked photos have piqued fans interest and they are now eagerly awaiting the teaser for the highly anticipated film Jawan directed by South s Atlee will have Shah Rukh as an action hero Nayanthara will play the female lead in the film which also stars Vijay Sethupati The film will be released in theatres in June of this yearAccording to reports Jawan s filming will wrap up soon After this the film which began production in September 2021 will enter the postproduction phase The makers have decided to release the first teaser for the highly anticipated film in the first week of May However an official confirmation is still awaited There have also been rumours that the film may be delayed but nothing has been confirmed For the time being fans are hoping that the makers stick to the release date After Jawan SRK has Rajkumar Hirani s Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu