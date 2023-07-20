Srinagar: Actor Sara Ali Khan undertook the Amarnath Yatra to pay obeisance at the holy cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said on Thursday. Sara, daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, undertook the yatra from the Baltal axis, they said. On Wednesday, the 27-year-old actor visited the Sonamarg resort on the way to Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district and enjoyed the breathtaking views at the Thajwas glacier.

Sara clicked pictures with local children and also had tea at a temporary shelter. She later shared the photos of her visit on Instagram. "When the soul is content and the hamstrings are sore. Bakri se phir bacchon se ki dosti. And then we had the chai I adore (sic)," she wrote in the caption.

The officials said the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor also visited the Martand sun temple in south Kashmir's Anantnag district before embarking on the yatra. This comes after the actor has time again received backlash for her temple visits being a muslim. The actor in the past was heavily trolled when she undertook temple trips in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

The actor had undertaken sacred visits after her film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke performed well at the box office. Earlier, during the film's promotions, Sara also visited Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district and Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak Temple despite a section of social media users trolled the actor over her temple visit.

On the professional front, she has Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. She then has Ae Watan Mere Watan in her kitty. (With agency inputs)

