Hyderabad: Last night, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and singer-rapper AP Dhillon set the dance floor ablaze with their energetic moves to the latter's hit track Brown Munde at Ritesh Sidhwani's birthday celebration. The star-studded event in Mumbai saw a gathering of prominent names from the film industry, including Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and more.

A video clip circulating on social media captures the electrifying moment when Ranveer Singh and AP Dhillon joined forces on the dance floor, swaying and singing along to Brown Munde as DJ Ganesh manned the console. Clad in his signature style, Ranveer donned a loose white shirt paired with yellow pants, while AP Dhillon sported a black-and-white printed shirt over jeans. Their dynamic performance had the crowd cheering enthusiastically.

Moreover, during the recent premiere of AP Dhillon's docu-series, titled AP Dhillon: First of a Kind, on Amazon Prime Video, Ranveer Singh showcased his spontaneity by surprising everyone with an impromptu rendition of Brown Munde. The incident occurred as the audience eagerly awaited the start of the docuseries. AP Dhillon's reaction was one of pleasant surprise, and he expressed his admiration by exclaiming "I love you" to Ranveer. The docu-series itself sheds light on AP Dhillon's journey in the music industry and received a special screening attended by luminaries like Salman Khan, Mrunal Thakur, and Banita Sandhu.

As AP Dhillon's docu-series made its debut on OTT platforms, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to give the artist a shoutout. He lauded the series, titled AP Dhillon: First of a Kind, for uncovering the enigmatic musical journey of AP Dhillon and stated, "You know AP... now, meet Amrit." The series offers insight into the captivating story behind AP Dhillon's musical success, providing audiences with a deeper understanding of the magic behind his music.

