VIRAL ALERT MOHANLAL MAMMOOTTY FAHADH RE IMAGINED WITH DEEP FAKE TECHNOLOGY IN GODFATHER SCENE

Hyderabad: Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Fahadh Faasil are three of Malayalam cinema's biggest stars. A fan has recreated a sequence from the Al Pacino and Marlon Brando classic Godfather starring the said actors. The amazing video, which was generated using deep fake technology, has now gone viral on the Internet.

One of the most memorable scenes in The Godfather is when Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) visits Moe Green (Alex Rocco) in San Francisco to buy the latter's part in the Corleone family's casinos. The scene is significant in the plot because it foreshadows Michael's development into a cold mobster. It also demonstrates his brother Fredo Corleone's (John Cazale) erroneous allegiance.

The sequence from the 1972 film is trending among Kerala fans, as instead of Al Pacino, Alex Rocco, and John Cazzale, Malayalam stars Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Fahadh Faasil appear in the fascinating video. Fans are now demanding a remake of the legendary film with their actors playing the key parts using deep fake technology. The video seems highly realistic, with a younger Mohanlal playing Michale Corleone. As Fredo, Fahadh Faasil also appears uncannily perfect. Mammootty's Moe Green, who does all the talking in the scenario also comes across as unbelievably genuine.

Fans are now asking for a full-length version of the film with Mohanlal as Michael Corleone. Some even asked for the voices of Malayalam celebrities to be used. The Godfather, helmed by Francis Ford Coppola, is based on Mario Puzo's novel of the same name. The film went on to influence the criminal drama genre in cinema industries all around the world. Many Indian films, like Mani Ratnam's Nayakan, were also influenced by The Godfather.

