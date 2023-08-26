VIRAL ALERT AKSHAY KUMAR IN LUCKNOW FOR SKY FORCE SHOOT ACTION SEQUENCE FROM SETS LEAKS ONLINE

Hyderabad: While OMG 2 is still running in theaters braving Gadar 2 wave, Akshay Kumar is back to the hustle of film sets, embarking on his latest action-packed endeavor, Sky Force. If videos that are doing rounds of social media platforms are anything to go by, Kumar has wasted no time in diving into the intricacies of the Maddock Films production. Recent reports indicate that the actor, known for his dynamic roles, made his presence felt at the shooting location in Lucknow on August 24.

In characteristic style, Akshay Kumar made a grand entrance to the Sutapur shoot locale by arriving in a chopper, exuding his superstar aura. The enthusiasm of the moment was captured in numerous videos and photos circulating across social media platforms. These visuals showcase Kumar's affable interactions with fans as he obliged them with pictures, radiating his signature charm. One particular clip captures his infectious smile as he steps onto the set, ready to don a new character.

Further glimpses from the set reveal a captivating chase sequence wherein a man in black is seen racing against time while explosive pyrotechnics punctuate the backdrop, adding an element of thrill to the action-packed narrative. Presently, the film's shooting is underway at the PAC Battalion in Sitapur.

Sky Force marks Akshay's on-screen reunion with Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan. Interestingly, the film will also launch Sara's rumoured ex-boyfriend Veer Pahariya. Sky Force is helmed by director duo Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur while Dinesh Vijan jointly bankrolls it with Jio Studios Production.

