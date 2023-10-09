VILLAINS IN VILLAYAT FROM POSING WITH MOM TO REVERENCE FOR BOX OFFICE SARA ALI KHAN IS AT HER QUIRKY BEST IN PHOTO DUMP FROM LONDON

Hyderabad: Sara Ali Khan is holidaying in London with her mother Amrita Singh is known. The actor has been sharing interesting pictures from her London sojourn on social media. Treating her fans with quirky glimpses from her vacay, Sara shared a string of pictures on her Instagram handle on Monday.

From posing with her mom for a stunning selfie to striking touristy poses in picturesque locals and must-visit places, Sara's latest photo dump from London is as interesting as her hilarious caption alongside the image. Sharing the images on Instagram, Sara wrote, "Villains in Villayat 🇬🇧 Kabhi workout ya coffee ☕️🏋️‍♀️Kabhi breaking diet 🍕🎂🍰But all the while- my bright bold colours causing a riot 💛🧡💚💜💙💝 May mommy and me always paint the town red- that’s my true Aayat 🙏🏻🤲."

In the set of nine pictures, one image underlines the fact that Sara knows how to add an element of fun to her social media game. In one of the images, Sara is seen standing near a ticket window and expressing reverence for 'Box Office.'