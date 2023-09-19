Hyderabad: Actor Vikrant Massey tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Sheetal Thakur in an intimate, traditional wedding last year in February. BAck then, pictures from their wedding had done rounds on the internet. Now, there have been reports that the couple is all set to embrace parenthood as they are expecting their first child after a year of blissful marriage.

According to a source close to the Mirzapur actor, Vikrant and Sheetal are expecting their first baby. They are really excited to begin this new stage of life after marriage. The couple, however, has not made any official confirmation regarding the news. Vikrant and Sheetal reportedly met one another on the sets of the web show Broken But Beautiful and eventually fell in love. They got engaged in November 2019, and it was attended by their family members and close friends. The couple dated for several years before getting married in 2022.

Earlier in an interview, Vikrant Massey talked about his married life and stated that it has been 'great'. He said that a lot of things have changed after marriage but he couldn't be any happier as he wed his 'best friend'. Vikrant said, "I got a new house, and that has also been a blessing. So life is good and God has been very kind."

On the professional front, Vikrant Massey has Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, Aditya Nimbalkar's Sector 36, Jayprad Desai's Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, and Devang Bhavsar's Blackout with Mouni Roy in the pipeline. As per a report, Vikrant will feature with Raashii Khanna in a love story helmed by debutant Bodhayan Roy Chaudhury.

