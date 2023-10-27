Hyderabad: Prepare yourself for an epic and unforgettable cinematic adventure as the makers of the historical drama movie Thangalaan have finally revealed the release date. The film stars the versatile Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role. Written and helmed by the talented Pa Ranjith, with dialogue crafted by Tamizh Prabha, Thangalaan guarantees an intriguing narrative based on real-life events that transpired in the renowned Kolar Gold Fields (KGF).

Taking to Twitter, now called X, Vikram shared the release date and teaser date of the film. He wrote, "A fiery story of a bygone era that’s waiting to be told & cherished. #Thangalaan teaser dropping on 1st November & #Thangalaan arriving at cinemas worldwide on 26th January, 2024."

This film features an outstanding ensemble of actors, with Vikram taking the lead, supported by a diverse and talented cast that includes Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and Harikrishnan among others. With such an exceptional lineup, the film is poised to deliver an extraordinary cinematic experience.

The music for this movie is composed by the well-known G.V. Prakash Kumar. He skillfully handles both the film's songs and background score, contributing to the immersive atmosphere of the story. Kishor Kumar is chosen for the cinematography while Selva RK takes charge of the film editing. This impressive cinematic venture is bankrolled by K.E. Gnanavelraja under the banners of Neelam Productions and Studio Green.