VIKRAM BHATTS DAUGHTER KRISHNA BHATT MARRIES VEDANT SARDA CELEBS ATTEND

Mumbai The ace filmmaker Vikram Bhatt s daughter Krishna Bhatt tied the knot with her boyfriend Vedant Sarda on Sunday in Mumbai The wedding was held in Mumbai in the presence of family members and friends Here are the pictures from the couple s Jaimala ceremony The wedding ceremony was attended by several Btown celebs Actor Bobby Deol was one of the celebs who arrived at the ceremonyBobby was seen striking a pose with Vikram Bhatt and his family The Animal actor was spotted in formal attire He donned a black shirt paired with black trousers Mahesh Bhatt was seen accompanied by his daughter Pooja Bhatt and other family membersSunny Leon dressed in a lehenga attended the wedding with his husband and kids Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor who is all set to make her Bollywood debut Krishna Bhatt s horror film 1920 Horrors of the Heart also snapped at the function Talking about Krishna and Vedant Sarda the duo got engaged in December 2022Vikram took to Instagram and shared that his daughter Krishna got engaged to her beau Vedant Sarda recently Engaged to get married And then I gave her away in the words from the fiddlerontheroof Is this the little girl I carried Is this the little boy at play I don t remember growing olderWhen did they When did she get to be a beautyWhen did he grow to be so tall Wasn t it yesterday when they were small Sunrise sunsetSunrise sunsetSwiftly flow the daysSeedlings turn overnight to sunflowersBlossoming even as we gazeSunrise sunsetSunrise sunset Swiftly fly the years One season following another Laiden with happiness and tears Vikram Bhatt postedKrishna also took to Instagram and dropped pictures from her ceremony The pictures showed the couple smiling and giving different poses for the camera For the event Krishna wore yellow and white ethnic wear and jewellery while Vedant opted for a white outfit A monsoon romance that culminated in a winter engagement Cannot wait to see an eternity of summer she wroteKrishna is a filmmaker She is all set to come up with a film titled 1920 Horrors of the Heart The film has been presented by Mahesh Bhatt and Anand Pandit and is a Vikram Bhatt Production in association with Raj Kishor Khaware The film is set to debut in theatres on June 23 ANIAlso read Aamir Khan Hrithik Roshan add glitz to producer Madhu Mantena Ira Trivedi s mehendi ceremony