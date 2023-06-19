VIJAY VARMA REACTS AS TAMANNAAH BHATIAS FANS DISAPPROVE OF THEIR RELATIONSHIP

Hyderabad: New lovebirds in town Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma will be seen together for the first time in Lust Stories 2. Ever since the two revealed their relationship, fans of both actors reacted strongly. Though some fans were happy about their offscreen romance, many took to social media to express their displeasure.

In a recent Instagram post, Netflix released a series of picture from their photoshoot, which drew a lot of attention. Sharing the post, Netflix wrote: "Your tamannaah to watch this chemistry come to life has come true 😌 #LustStories2, arrives on 29th June, only on Netflix!" The pictures divided their fan base with many questioning Tamannaah choice of dating an off-beat actor, while Vijay's fans feel the actor has done some commendable work and came to his rescue.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote: "Itne saare actors hai lekin Tamannaah ko isme aisa kya dikha" (There are so many actors but what did Tamannaah see in him). Another one wrote: "He looks so average with Tamannaah, she has poor taste 😂." "Man.. he is uglier than I thought he was!! Photoshoot mai with make up itna ajeeb dikh Raha hai.. God bless @tamannaahspeaks ki isme bf bhi dikh Gaya."

Coming to the rescue of Vijay, his fan wrote: "A lot people hate him just bcoz of his looks..it could be cause of his negative roles in movies but the truth is you love bcoz of the person. i think as an actor he has done an excellent work. the problem of india is they want a handsome face for a hero doesn't matter he can act or not, if you are a son of a star you're welcome. People don't see struggle to rise like vijay, Irfan, Sushant, sudheer babu, and so on so rather than hating them for no reason start to appreciate for their work and support the real heroes who deserves to be a star! (sic)."

Meanwhile, one of their followers turned to Twitter and uploaded a photo of the couple. She is everything, he is simply Vijay" the caption read. Vijay retweeted the post and wrote, "I kinda agree." Tamannaah responded to Vijay's tweet with three 'person with crown' emojis.

The Baahubali actor recently confessed to be dating Vijay. The two met on the sets of Lust stories 2, their upcoming Netflix flick. Netflix will begin streaming Lust Stories 2 on June 29.

