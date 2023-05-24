VIJAY VARMA OPENS UP ON STRUGGLING DAYS TOOK A RICKSHAW TO FLY IN PRIVATE JET WITH AMITABH BACHCHAN

Hyderabad: Vijay Varma is enjoying the success that has come his way after nearly a decade-long wait. The Marwadi boy from Hyderabad traveled a long way before he cemented his position as a versatile actor with one spectacular performance after another. Though Vijay first appeared in Chittagong in 2012, his talent got recognised only after the 2016 release Pink. Looking back at his journey, Vijay said that he doesn't remember much of the struggle as he hardly gets time to reflect upon his journey. But he did narrate an interesting story that speaks volumes about his humble beginning.

Vijay is busy making stunning appearances at the Cannes film festival. Before he landed in French Riveria, the actor was on a promotional spree for his latest web series Dahaad. During one of the promotional interviews, Vijay was asked about how he survived the long stretch when professionally nothing exciting was happening. Quoting Piyush Mishra's lines in Hindi, Vijay said "Those days were tough but years went by."

Sitting next to Vijay was his Dahaad co-star Sonakshi Sinha who nudged him to narrate the "inspiring" story from his Pink days. Taking a cue from Sonakshi, Vijay went back to 2016 and shared an interesting story from the days when he was yet to make it big in the city of dreams. With a charming smile on his face, Vijay retold the story.

"When Pink released, we got invited to the film's screening at Rashtrapati Bhavan. So, Mr. Bachahan was gracious enough to take the actors and director together in a private jet to fly out to Delhi and come back," said Vijay. To reach Kalina airport to catch the private flight, Vijay apparently could not afford the cab fare and got on a rickshaw.

"So, I woke up that morning took a rickshaw went to Kalina airport to fly with Mr Bachchan, Shoojit Sircar, and everybody. Met Mr. President, shook hands with him... showed him the film... had dinner with him. Took the private jet came back and took a rickshaw came back home and I slept," said the actor who is a Film and Television Institute of India alumni.

Though Pink made filmmakers and the audience take notice of the talent Vijay is the due fame and accolades came much later when Zoya Akhtar and Rima Kagti unleashed his potential in Gully Boy. Since then, there is no dearth of opportunities for the actor who is also making headlines for his alleged romance with Tamannaah Bhatia.