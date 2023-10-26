Hyderabad: Film director Sudha Kongara's forthcoming movie will feature an incredible cast. South superstar Suriya will be joined by Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim, and Vijay Varma in the yet-to-be-titled film. On Thursday, actor Vijay Varma took to his social media handle to share his excitement to work with such talented people.

Taking to Instagram, Vijay expressed his delight and unveiled the announcement video with a caption that read, "Here we go. Happy to be a part of #Suriya43 alongside such talented people. Let's make it epic. (sic)"

Suriya also took to his social media handle X (formerly called Twitter) and wrote, "Dear all we are excited! Joining hands with @Sudha_Kongara again in a @gvprakash musical, his 100th! SO looking forward to work with my brother @dulQuer & the talented #Nazriya & the performance champ @MrVijayVarma Glad @2D_ENTPVTLTD is producing this special film! #Jyotika @rajsekarpandian #Suriya43 (sic)."

The film, currently known as Suriya43, revealed a part of its title as 'Puarananooru' in the announcement video. The ensemble cast alone is enough to generate enthusiasm among cinephiles. GV Prakash will compose the music for the film. Notably, this film marks Vijay Varma's Tamil debut and Nazriya's return to Tamil cinema after the 2014 film Thirumanam Enum Nikkah. Nazriya and Dulquer have previously worked together in the Tamil film Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, as well as in the Malayalam films Salalah Mobiles and Bangalore Days.