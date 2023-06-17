VIJAY VARMA ASKS TAMANNAAH BHATIA IF THEIR LOVE STORY IS LUST STORY TOO WATCH

Hyderabad: Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has recently confirmed her relationship with Vijay Varma and the two will soon appear in the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2. While Tamannaah and Vijay are making headlines for their relationship, a promo of their forthcoming project features the duo discussing how every love story is a lust story too.

In the promo video, Vijay asks Tamannaah whether "every love story is a lust story too" to which she replies that majority of the love scenes in Bollywood films are actually all about lust. Vijay then gives her examples of iconic scenes from Bollywood films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge. He says, "What about feeling butterflies in the stomach?"

He then begins to hum the lyrics of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's well-known love song Raataan Lambiyan which according to Tamannaah is not love but lust. Vijay then throws a query at Tamannaah about their relationship but the promo ends on that interesting note.

Although Tamannaah and Vijay have been dating for a while now, they were tight-lipped about their relationship until last week. She confirmed her relationship in a recent interview and said Vijay is a person who she cares about deeply and that he is her 'happy place'.

Lust Stories 2 brings together four fresh stories. Helmed by R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh, and Amit Sharma, the film also features Mrunal Thakur, Kajol, and Neena Gupta in significant roles. Earlier, the streaming giant Netflix released the teaser of the film which ignited the excitement of the fans.