Hyderabad: Actor Vijay is currently busy with the final leg of shooting for his forthcoming action thriller movie Leo, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The makers and the team have recently moved to Andhra Pradesh's Talakona district for a brief schedule. Now, a video from the sets of Leo has been doing the rounds on social media. The video features Vijay waving at his fans, who had gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the actor.

In the clip, Vijay was greeted by excited fans who could be seen cheering and waving at the actor. Vijay then came forward to wave back at his fans before heading to the film's sets. In the video, the actor could be seen dressed in the same outfit that he wore in the song Naa Ready, the first song from Leo. The song has garnered more than 31 million views on YouTube and it became a huge hit. The track is sung by Vijay, Anirudh, and Asal Kolaar, and composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Leo is slated to hit the theatres on October 19. The film also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, and Gautham Menon in important roles. As per reports, the movie is the remake of David Cronernberg's A History of Violence, a narrative about a redeemed gangster who lives with a changed identity in a small town. His gang comes back to settle the score after an attempted heist causes him to appear on television. Leo's promos also coincide with the plot of the Hollywood movie.