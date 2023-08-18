Hyderabad: The camaraderie shared between actors Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan has become well-known in the industry. As they gear up for the release of their upcoming movies, King of Kotha and Kushi respectively, the two young stars engaged in a delightful conversation as part of their promotional spree.

A promotional video of their candid interview was recently released by a YouTube channel, showcasing the light-hearted banter between the two actors as they discuss their projects and extend good wishes to each other. During their lively exchange, Vijay playfully alluded to the Liger debacle, although he cleverly avoided explicitly mentioning the film's title.

The conversation kicked off with Vijay noting that Dulquer was transitioning from a romantic tale (Sita Ramam) to an action-packed venture (King of Kotha). In response, Dulquer humorously pointed out that Vijay seemed to be taking the opposite route, shifting from an action film (Liger) to a romantic story (Kushi).

Injecting wit into the dialogue, Vijay quipped, "I hope your action film goes better than mine," evoking hearty laughter from Dulquer. In good spirits, Dulquer retorted, "I hope your action film goes better than mine." The playful exchange continued, with Vijay even asking Dulquer if a sequel to King of Kotha is on the cards.

Speaking of their upcoming projects, King of Kotha is a period gangster film directed by Abhilash Joshiy, the son of seasoned filmmaker Joshiy. Making his directorial debut, Abhilash Joshiy has set the stage for a captivating release on August 24, coinciding with the festive occasion of Onam.

Meanwhile, Kushi, directed by the accomplished Shiva Nirvana known for hits like Ninnu Kori and Majili, is eagerly anticipated. Scheduled for release on September 1, the film also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, further elevating the anticipation among fans.

READ | Kushi trailer launch: Vijay Deverakonda opens up on idea of marriage, says he needs to take the plunge soon