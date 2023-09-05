Hyderabad: Telugu heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda expressed his gratitude during Kushi success celebrations held in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on Monday. The romantic comedy, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has garnered substantial box office success, opening at Rs 16 crore and reaching a domestic total of Rs 39.25 crore.

During the event, Vijay Deverakonda made an unexpected and heartwarming announcement, demonstrating his deep appreciation for his fans. He disclosed that he would be giving away Rs 1 crore of his earnings from Kushi to help 100 deserving families. Each of these families would receive Rs 1 lakh as a token of his appreciation and gratitude for their unwavering support.

Vijay Deverakonda's announcement was met with resounding cheers and applause from the excited crowd. He conveyed his sentiments in Telugu, expressing his joy and desire to share it with his dedicated fans. The Arjun Reddy star clarified that the money he was donating came from his personal account, emphasizing the sincerity of his gesture.

The actor's decision to give back to his fans is not new; earlier in the year, he had sent 100 lucky fans on an all-expenses-paid trip to Manali. This philanthropic act aligns with his broader commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of those who admire and support him.

In his address, Deverakonda also spoke about his motivation and career aspirations. He shared his desire to earn well, make his parents proud, and gain respect in society. Additionally, he acknowledged the challenges faced by Kushi, including fake reviews and negative comments. However, he credited the film's success to the unwavering love and support of his fans, who stood by the movie despite the hurdles it faced.

Vijay's promise to distribute Rs 1 crore to 100 families within a week or ten days underscores his genuine appreciation for his fans and his commitment to giving back to the community that has stood by him throughout his career.

