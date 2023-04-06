VIJAY DEVERAKONDA SKIPS WISHING RASHMIKA MANDANNA ON HER BDAY SPARKS BREAKUP RUMOURS

Hyderabad: It appears as though Vijay Deverakonda has recently confirmed rumours that he and Rashmika Mandanna are no longer together. On Wednesday, the actor, who is good friends with his Dear Comrade co-star and is often speculated to be dating her, had everyone's attention on social media. Online users hoped that Vijay would end the breakup rumours by sending Rashmika a heartfelt birthday message. Although, that wasn't the case.

The actor avoided social media handles like Twitter and Instagram and did not publicly wish Rashmika on her birthday. Several users believed that the recently surfaced break-up rumours may be true because of the silence on her special day. For those who are unaware, a recent report from last week indicated that the Mission Majnu actor and Vijay were no longer dating. As per the report, she is currently dating Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas.

"These days, Rashmika and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas are often spotted together in public. People are talking about it. Nevertheless, the truth is that Sreenivas and Rashmika genuinely care about one another," a report said. The report further claimed that Rashmika and Sreenivas are probably dating. "The two actors dating each other has a good probability," the report stated. However, neither of the actors has officially confirmed it as of yet.

On the other hand, Rashmika received birthday greetings from a number of her followers and friends from the film industry. Several celebrities, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sidharth Malhotra, sent her birthday wishes. Rashmika also shared a video on the occasion to check in on her followers and express her gratitude for their love on her special day.