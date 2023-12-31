VIJAY DEVERAKONDA SENDS LOVE AND HUGS ALLU ARJUN ENDS FABULOUS 2023 WITH GRATITUDE

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda seems to be making the most of the holiday season, treating fans with glimpses of his beach getaway. The Arjun Reddy sensation bids adieu to 2023 from an exotic locale, yet he remains connected to his fans, expressing gratitude through a social media post. Another A-lister from Telugu film industry capping 2023 on a positive note is Allu Arjun who too shared a gratitude-filled note as 2023 comes to an end.

Via Instagram, where Vijay's follower count surpasses 20 million, the actor shared a vibrant video from his New Year's holiday. Clad in a casual beach outfit – a sleek black shirt and shorts paired with shades that added to his charm – he's captured sharing joyous moments with friends against a backdrop of azure waters and sandy shores.

In his heartfelt message accompanying the video, Vijay conveyed warmth to his fans: "What are we all doing today? Sending you love and hugs from me ❤️🤗." Accompanied by the melodious tunes of Scarlet Pleasure's What A Life, this snippet from Vijay's New Year holiday triggered a flurry of wishes from his fans, wishing him a blockbuster 2024.

Similarly, Allu Arjun, the dynamic force from Pushpa, shared his gratitude-filled sentiments as 2023 drew to a close. The National Award-winning actor took to social media with a heartfelt message: "I want to thank everyone who has been a part of my journey in 2023. It has been a fabulous year in many ways. I have learned beautiful important lessons. Thanks to each and every one of you. With gratitude in my heart, I bid farewell to this beautiful year, 2023. A year of JOY. Happy New Year Happy 2024."