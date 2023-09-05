VIJAY DEVERAKONDA SEEKS BLESSINGS AT SIMHACHALAM TEMPLE IN VISAKHAPATNAM AS KUSHI CONTINUES BLOCKBUSTER RUN

Hyderabad: Continuing his temple visits, Vijay Deverakonda was on Wednesday spotted at Simhachalam temple in Visakhapatnam to seek blessings as his latest film Kushi garners praise from fans and critics alike. The actor has been basking in the success of his most recent release alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film hit the theatres on September 1.

Vijay, whose recent movie Kushi is making decent money, was recently photographed at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha temple, Simhachalam offering prayers in a turquoise green shirt and grey cargo pants. In one of the pictures, the actor can be seen wearing a garland of flowers around his neck. He was accompanied by the film's cast and crew.

Sharing the picture from the temple visit, Kushi makers took to their official handle Mythri Movie Makers and wrote: "Team #Kushi took the divine blessings at the Simhachalam temple in Visakhapatnam after celebrating the blockbuster ❤️ #BlockbusterKushi 🩷"

Prior to this, the Liger actor was seen with his family at the Yadadri Temple in Telangana. The actor's mother, Madhavi, father, Govardhan Rao, and brother, Anand, were also photographed with him. The photos were posted to Mythri Movie Makers' official Instagram page with the caption, "The man of the hour, Vijay Deverakonda, along with his family and team #Kushi took divine blessings at the Yadadri Temple after scoring a BLOCKBUSTER."

Kushi's cast and crew are ecstatic with the "blockbuster" reception from fans all around the world. A few pictures from the event were posted on the official Instagram account of the production company. The images show the Kushi crew as well as director Shiva Nirvana.

Sharing the pictures, they wrote: "Team #Kushi is overjoyed and grateful for the overwhelming positive response from people all over the world." Get your tickets for the BLOCKBUSTER FAMILY ENTERTAINER now." Kushi, written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, was released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on September 1st.

